Jeff Budd and Bill foster discuss what it takes to become a Wearable Artist.

The deadline to register for the Wearable Arts Runway Show is February 22. The 2017 Wearable Arts Runway Show is presented by the Greater Sitka Arts Council and will be March 11, 2017. There will be a Matinee show at 3:00 pm and evening show at 7:00 pm.

