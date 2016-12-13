UPDATE at 1:30 PM, 12-13-16, Emily Kwong, KCAW

The Electric Department replaced the transformer at 12:44 p.m. Sitka High School is back in service.

UPDATE 10:00 AM, 12-13-16, Emily Kwong, KCAW

A transformer at Sitka High School has failed and the district has cancelled school for the rest of the day.

Superintendent Mary Wegner said that one third of the building is without electricity, including lights. While the smoke from the failed transformer has dissipated, some of the smell still lingers in the air. The district determined it wasn’t in the best interest of the students to continue school for the day. Buses were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to take students home. Wegner added that all students are safe and only the Sitka High School building is affected. She expects school will be in session tomorrow.

This evening, Sitka High boys and girls basketball will hold practice from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Blatchley Middle School gymnasium. Wegner added that the “show will go on” for the Blatchley choir, set to perform tonight at the Sitka Performing Arts Center, however Sitka High students will not participate.

The Electric Department is currently working to repair or replace Sitka High’s transformer. When the transformer blew, it caused a short outage near Lake street between 7:30 a.m. and 7:43 a.m. In an e-mail this morning, Utility Director Bryan Bertacchi said another short outage will be required in the Lake Street area later in the day to bring the high school back online. The high school is currently running on a back-up generator.

Call the School District for 747-3263 for more information.