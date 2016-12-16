UPDATE 1:15 PM, 12-16-16, Emily Kwong, KCAW

Sitka’s power has been restored. Utility Director Bryan Bertacchi says that one circuit will return at a time and that downtown power should be restored shortly.

UPDATE 12:30 PM, 12-16-16, Emily Kwong, KCAW

The power went out in downtown Sitka around 12:20 p.m., as well as portions of Sawmill Creek Road and Halibut Point Road. The city’s electric department believes the cause is a tripped line coming into town. The department is working to restore power within the hour.