Poet and novelist John Straley has written a haiku per day for the last 30 years, as a “philosophical practice.” He’ll be reading from his latest volume 100 Poems of Spring 6 p.m. Friday December 23 in the Sitka Public Library. He’ll also read from two other works: Ed Ricketts: From Cannery Row to Sitka, Alaska, and his latest (yet-to-be-released) detective novel Baby’s First Felony. He’ll be introduced by his son, professional comic Finn Straley.