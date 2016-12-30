The power cut out for a briefly in parts of Sitka today, both out the road system, around the roundabout and in Crescent Harbor. The lights flickered out at 4:20 p.m. and began to return 20 minutes later.

Utility Director Bryan Bertacchi says it happened when electric crew were changing oil in one of the newer diesel generators at the Jarvis Street transfer station. They were running one of the older generators, when it tripped off. This caused the brief outage.

The city has been using diesel fuel ever since the Green Lake Dam shutdown in October, when a critical part broke. Bertacchi said the new part has arrived and will be installed on Tuesday.