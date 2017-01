Downloadable audio.

Debe Brincefield is organizing this year’s Christmas Community Dinner, hosted by the Alaska Native Brotherhood and the Alaska Native Sisterhood. The dinner will be Sunday, December 25 at 2 p.m. at ANB Founders Hall. Doors open at 1 p.m. Debe is looking for volunteers to bake turkeys and bring pies. Brincefield talks about her first time attending the dinner and previews the menu.