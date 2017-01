Santa Claus is fed up over so-called ‘fake news’ reports that he’s not real. Rather than blowing his top on ‘The Twitter,’ the Jolly Old Elf and his press secretary, Mandy Candy, make Christmas magic happen on the Morning Interview with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.

Downloadable audio.

Featuring John Straley, Finn Straley, and Caitlin Woolsey.