The city has re-opened Green Lake and Blue Lake roads for public pedestrian access. Green Lake Road was opened two weeks ago and Blue Lake road right before the new year.

The roads had been closed since the August 2015 landslide and sustained heavy damage. The road repair was funded primarily by the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM).

Blue Lake Road will be open to vehicle traffic after the completion of the campground restoration and installation of an overlook above the Blue Lake Dam. Utility Director Bryan Bertacchi anticipates those projects will wrap up by the end of the summer.