Shannon Haugland with Sitka Community Theater talks about this year’s spring play, an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel “Sense and Sensibility” by Kate Hammill. She is joined by actor Seaton Bryan to talk about the comedic interpretation and intimate production values that attracted director Sotera Perez to the play.

Auditions will take place on Sunday, January 8 at 12 p.m. and Monday, January 9 at 6 p.m. at the Rasmussen Center on the Sitka Fine Arts Campus. The show will debuts at the end of March.