On Wednesday, January 18th at 7 p.m., Raven Radio will broadcast Governor Bill Walker’s State of the State address from the Alaska State Capitol.

With the state’s multi-billion dollar budget deficit unresolved and new faces in the Legislature at the table, the governor will lay out where Alaska is now and his vision for the future.

A video stream of the State of the State Address is available below, or on Gavel’s Facebook page.