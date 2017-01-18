Downloadable audio.

Andrew Thoms and Maite Lorente will screen the film “Astral”, on Friday, January 20 at 6 p.m. at the Sitka Public Library. The film is about a yacht turned into a rescue boat for refugees. Lorente is the Youth Services Director at the Sitka Public Library.

The documentary follows Spanish journalist Jordi Évole, as he embarks on a journey aboard a luxury vessel donated by a millionaire to rescue refugees from the sea that arrive in Europe. The documentary is in Spanish, but will be screened with English subtitles. For more information call Lorente at 747-4022.