The following personal essay was written by a student in Kake, as part of a special project between the Kake City School media class and Raven Radio.

Hi, my name is Tauno Hill. I’m from Kake City Schools and I’m a senior. I always loved watching fights. Ever since the first boxing match I saw: Mayweather vs. Ortiz. But I didn’t really get into boxing until I was a sophomore. Boxing consumed me. I love everything about it. That year, I learned everything I could about boxing. I watched old fights like Hagler vs. Hearns and Ali vs. Foreman. I studied the technique and the the different styles. I learned how to train my body and eat right and get ready for a match.

But there are always cons and boxing is no exception. One of boxing’s biggest problems is corrupt judges. Like in the fight between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez . If you asked anyone who watched the fight who they thought won the fight, everyone, literally everyone, would’ve said Mayweather by a landslide. But, one of the three judges scored the fight as a draw.

Listen to Tauno’s essay, in his own words:

That was not the first big fight with bad judging and it will definitely not be the last if we don’t do something about it. Of course everyone was angry that this happened, but what people don’t realize is that this happens to lower level fights and the judges get away with it. So many young and up and coming boxer just end up giving up and quitting. They give up on boxing as a career.

The boxing world may have its problems but that doesn’t mean it is all bad. Boxing is one of the best ways to lose weight and get in shape. Some of the most fit and athletic athletes in the world are boxers. Boxing helps get you in shape through purposeful and useful training. In other words, boxing like everything else has its ups and downs.

Tauno’s media teacher is Jordana Grant in Kake. With production help from Emily Kwong.