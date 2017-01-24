Downloadable audio.

The Sitka Health Summit Coalition is hosting an inaugural Health Networking & Learning luncheon at Thursday, Jan. 26 at 12 pm at UAS Sitka.

Anthony Treas, a health educator from SEARHC, and Lloyd Platson with Sitka Counseling are in the studio to talk about the upcoming luncheon.

Sitka was recently accepted into the year-long Robert Wood Johnson Foundation coaching program for health coalitions. As part of the program the UAS and the Sitka Health Summit coalition will be hosting monthly learning and networking gatherings.

Everyone interested in prevention, behavioral health, equity, housing, sustainability, education, economic development, networking, planning, innovation, and community wellness are invited to attend this free informative and interactive gathering.

The first 30 people to attend will receive a nutritious and delicious complimentary lunch, prepared by Beth Short-Rhoads, plus two copies of the book Together is Better by Simon Sinek will be raffled as door prizes.