Martha Pierson, Shannon Haugland, and Meredith Palof talk about Broadway Night, Friday Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Odess Theater.

Hosted the Greater Sitka Arts Council, this evening of show tunes by local talent is a fundraiser for the spring theater production. The event helps raise funds for Sitka Community Theater’s spring production. Tickets are $40, and include wine and hors d’oeuvres.

For more information, call 738-0602.