The 22nd Annual Sitka Jazz Festival is next weekend, February 2nd – 4th. Director Mike Kernin and Assistant Director Nichel Kernin preview the line-up, which includes guitarist Mimi Fox, tenor saxophonist Bob Reynolds, as well as the Tierney Sutton Band. The festival kicks off Thursday, February 2nd with the Thelonious Monk Institute Ensemble and continues into the weekend with brown bag lunches, workshops, student and evening concerts. Click here for the full schedule.