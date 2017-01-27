Downloadable audio.

Local businesses are collaborating on a beer and wine tasting to raise money for Sitka Youth Sports, a non-profit that supports student athletics and travel. The event, called “Denim and Diamonds,” will feature an exhibit and art auction by Jana Suchy, music by DJ Meathead, and a full menu by Chef Jo Michalski.

Susan Suarez, taproom manager with the Baranof Island Brewing Company, was joined by Chef Jo to preview the fundraiser. Guests must be 21+ to attend. Tickets are $30 and available and Old Harbor Books, the Elks Lodge, and House of Liquor

“Denim and Diamonds” will be held on Friday, February 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.