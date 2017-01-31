Downloadable audio.

Janet Clarke and Mia Kuartei of the Sitka Sound Science Center talk about upcoming programs.

Tomorrow (02-01-17) at 3 p.m., the center will dedicate a needlepointed jellyfish by Nancy Ricketts, daughter of famed marine biologist Ed Ricketts. Then from 5:30 – 7 p.m., SSSC will host an evening for adult science education on the theme of molluscs. “Behind the Scenes” will feature special guests Esther Kennedy from the Sitka Tribe of Alaska, SSSC research biologist Lauren Bell, and aquarium technician Roger Vallion.

Registration also opens tomorrow for SSSC Summer Camps, inspired by the scientific principles of “motion.” Clarke, who is the Education Director, talks about some of her favorite camps and how to register.