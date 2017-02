Downloadable audio.

Sitka High School student musicians talk about their upcoming performances at the Sitka Jazz Festival.

The opening event will feature a performance by the Thelonious Monk Institute, Thursday Feb. 2 from 6:30 to 7:15pm at the Odess Theater on the Sitka Fine Arts Campus. The student concert is Friday, Feb. 3 at 4:00pm.

For more information, visit http://www.sitkajazzfestival.com/