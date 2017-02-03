Downloadable audio.

Tenor saxophonist Bob Reynolds will be performing in the Sitka Jazz Festival.

Reynolds is a Grammy-nominated American jazz saxophonist, composer, and educator. Known for his work with Snarky Puppy and John Mayer, Reynolds has worked with top artists in pop (Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Usher) and jazz. He’s released six albums and is a 4-time ASCAP Young Jazz Composer Award winner. His 2013 release Somewhere In Between reached #1 on iTunes’ Jazz charts and 2017 will see the release of two more: Guitar Band and Hindsight.

Reynolds is a co-founder of the Inside:Outside Retreat for Saxophonists. The New York Times Magazine recently profiled his innovative virtual teaching studio. Bob graduated summa cum laude from Berklee College of Music and spent nine years in the New York jazz scene. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.

For more information on Bob Reynolds, visit http://bobreynoldsmusic.com/ and on Sitka Jazz Festival, visit http://www.sitkajazzfestival.com/