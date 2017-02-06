Downloadable audio.

Nick Pyenson is this winter’s Scientist in Residence at the Sitka Sound Science Center. He’s joined by SIRF Director, Lauren Bell.

Pyenson will be leading a Natural History Seminar on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. at the Sitka Sound Science Center, titled “What does the deep history of whales tell us about the evolution of the oceans?” This month, Pyenson will also be giving presentations on 3-D printing and natural history to art and design students in Sitka.

Pyenson is the curator of fossil marine mammals at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, in Washington, D.C. As a paleontologist, his research focuses on four-limbed animals have repeatedly invaded oceans from land ancestry over the past 250 million years – sea turtles, seabirds, and especially marine mammals, such as whales. He has done scientific fieldwork on every continent, and lead over a dozen scientific expeditions during the last decade, with a strong focus on paleontological exploration, anatomical discovery, international mentorship, and 3D digitization for museum collections.

You can read more about the research in his laboratory here. He can also be tracked on Twitter @PyensonLab.