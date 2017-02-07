Downloadable audio.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, 1 in 4 deaths are caused by heart disease.

Shoshauna Schmidt, Executive Assistant at SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, talks about upcoming events for heart health at SEARHC.

SEARHC is hosting a heart health discussion for the public on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Odess Theater from 6-8 pm. A psychologist will be there to address stress reduction, a nutritionist will offer healthy eating tips, and a physical therapist will be there to talk about exercise.