Downloadable audio.

Discover Your Potential happens every two years at Blatchley Middle School. Each student gets to choose 4 courses to take out of a total of 95 options. Some of those include Sushi Making, Cupcake Wars, Book Building, Ducttape Design, and Radio!

Librarian Kari Sagel and Ben White, principal at Blatchley Middle School discuss Discover Your Potential Week at Blatchley.