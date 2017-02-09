I visited Kake this winter to teach a three-day workshop in radio storytelling. The six students, 11th and 12th graders in the Kake City School District, were exceptional to work with: frank, funny, and insightful. With help from their media teacher, Jordana Grant, the students developed written commentaries for Raven Radio. We asked them, “What are you an expert in?” They wrote with an ear for radio. Topics ranged from moose hunting to video gaming, addiction and being a part of a big family.
If you missed any of the Kake student commentaries, give them a listen here. And if you are interested in recording a commentary for Raven Radio, we’d love to hear it. E-mail your idea or commentary to news@kcaw.org.
Sitka has been experiencing a string of picturesque weather – blue skies, buttery sunshine, alpine glow. But in Kake, clear skies are not uncommon.
The city of roughly 600 residents is tucked along the Northwest coast of Kupreanof Island. The name And fittingly, it’s often sunny in Kake despite pouring rain elsewhere in Southeast. This made me wonder: Is it geography? Cloud coverage? The name itself comes from the Tlingit word Ḵéex̱, which is derived from ḵée “dawn, daylight” and x̱ʼé “mouth”, i.e. “mouth of dawn” or “opening of daylight.”
I posed the question to Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist in Anchorage. He said there is little climatological data for Kake, which joins Angoon as the driest places in Southeast Alaska. He guessed that the position of Kuiu Island to the west creates a rain shadow, as does Baranof Island for Angoon. The islands act like cushions, blocking the passage of rain-bearing weather patterns from reaching these communities. By comparison, “Petersburg is similarly situated (geographically) as Juneau and receive about the same amount of precipitation as Juneau,” Brettschneider said.
