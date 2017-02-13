There’s an open seat on the Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s Tribal Council. That’s after one of its members resigned in protest last month. The council will consider applicants for the open seat at its upcoming meeting, but it may take more than just a fresh face to fix the alleged issues within the Tribal Council.

Downloadable audio.

Ben Miyasato stepped down from the Tribal Council in the middle of the Tribe’s monthly meeting in January.

“I hereby resign off Sitka Tribe of Alaska Council effective immediately,” Miyasato declared.

Miyasato was one of nine council members serving the tribe of more than 5,000 citizens. He said he’s been thinking about resigning since last spring.

That’s when he and fellow council members Wilbur Brown and Woody Widmark took part in an ad hoc committee. The committee was formed to look into the firing of the Tribe’s director of social services, but Miyasato says conversations went far beyond that.

“They wanted to remove the Chairman,” Miyasato explained. “They wanted to remove the General Manager, and they discussed the possibility of removing the Tribal attorney and the Finance Director.”

Mike Baines was the Tribe’s Chairman at the time. Baines says he felt pressure and even public ridicule during council meetings.

“I knew they were trying to run me out of office and I didn’t want to give them the satisfaction of just resigning,” Baines said.

He didn’t back down, but he also didn’t get re-elected this past November, which he said was a bit of a relief.

That position is now held by KathyHope Erickson.

“In the last couple of months, since I’ve been on the Council, I haven’t felt any intimidation,” Erickson said.

She said she wasn’t aware of the ad hoc committee Ben Miyasato sat on last year. Both Woody Widmark and Wilbur Brown were asked to comment for this story, but declined.

If there are any allegations of improper conduct made in the future, Erickson said she’d refer to the Tribe’s Code of Conduct.

That code tied Miyasato’s hands while serving on the council. But now that he’s resigned, he finally feels free to air his grievances.

He did say he has one regret.

“If I had filed a complaint that might have been able to at least let the other council members know and the Chairman know what those two [council members] were up to,” Miyasato said.

Miyasato urges whoever fills his seat on the Tribal Council not to back down to intimidation.

“You have to stand up,” Miyasato said. “You have to stand up and say, ‘This is not right.’ You have to be able to do that for yourself. You have to have integrity.”

The newly-appointed council member will serve the remainder of Miyasato’s term, which is up in November of 2017.