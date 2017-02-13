Downloadable audio.

Oliver! is an award-winning musical adaptation of the classic Dickens’ novel. It includes some of the most memorable characters and songs to ever hit the stage, including “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself”, and “I’d Do Anything”. Director Zeke Blackwell, lead actor Virginia Pierson, and music director Riannon Gaevon music director Rhiannon Guevin are in to talk about the production.

SFAC’s Young Performers Theater program presents Oliver!: Friday Feb. 17 at 7pm; Saturday Feb. 18 at 2pm and 7pm; Sunday Feb. 19 at 2pm. Odess Theater in Allen Hall. $10 general / $5 students & seniors. Children under 5 are free.