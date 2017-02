Downloadable audio.

Dawn Johnson, Operations Manager at the Hames Center, previews the films that will screen at the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7 p.m. Friday, February 17, in the Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens at Hames Center and Old Harbor Books. More information is at hamescenter.org and the Banff Facebook page.