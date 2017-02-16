Around 200 Sitkans turned out to march in the 29th Annual Elizabeth Peratrovich Day Parade. Many were school children dressed in full regalia, who had been released early for the holiday. This year’s parade featured Elizabeth Peratrovich posters portraying Alaska’s civil rights heroine as “Rosie the Riveter.” The posters contained her electrifying words to the Alaska Territorial Legislature: “I would not have expected that I, who am barely out of savagery, would have to remind gentlemen with 5,000 years of recorded civilization behind them, of our Bill of Rights.”

