Members of the Greater Sitka Arts Council are in to discuss the Wearable Arts show. The deadline to register is February 22. The 2017 Sitka Wearable Art Show is March 11, 2017 at Centennial Hall.

Matinee: 3:00 pm – Evening Gala: 7:00 pm

Tickets: $20/adults; $15/kids & seniors. Click here to get registered for the Wearable Arts Show.