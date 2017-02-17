Byron Nicholai, Founders Week
Yup'ik singer and drummer Byron Nichoali takes a Snapchat of the Mt. Edgecumbe crowd. (Emily Russell/KCAW)
Rachel Moreno, Founders Week
Rachel Moreno receives flowers from students at Founders Week celebration. (Emily Russell/KCAW)
Byron Nicholai, founders week
Mt. Edgecumbe students dance as Byron Nicholai sings and drums. (Emily Russell/KCAW)
Athabascan Dancers, Founders Week
The Athabascan Dancers from Mt. Edgecumbe. (Emily Russell/KCAW)
Students dance alongside Dancers by the Sea, a group from Port Lions, in celebration of Founders Week. (Emily Russell/KCAW)
Boys dancing, Founders Week
Boys dancing at Mt. Edgecumbe during Founders Week. (Emily Russell/KCAW)
Dancing, Founders Week
A student and elder take hands during a group dance at Mt. Edgecumbe. (Emily Russell/KCAW)
In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Mt. Edgecumbe, Founders Week featured performances by Byron Nicholai, the Cody Blackbird Band, Dancers by the Sea from Port Lions, and dance and drum groups from Mt. Edgecumbe and Sitka.