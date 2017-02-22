Downloadable audio.

Mary Wegner, Superintendent of the Sitka School District, will be joined by Josh Weisgrau of Digital Promise to talk about the “League of Innovative Schools.” Sitka is the only Alaska-based district in the League. Their main project is to create a mobile makerspace cart. The Fabrication and Design Lab (Fab Lab) provides students with the opportunity to use state-of-the-art equipment and digital technology to build and construct their designs.

Other goals for Sitka:

1) Integrating arts, culture, and technology education into standards and curriculum: In collaboration with community partners, the Arts, Culture, and Technology Standards and Curriculum program (ACT) at Sitka School District integrates ACT skills and mindset into academic content through the district.

2) Closing the achievement gap through early education programs: In partnership with community organizations, the Wooch.een Yei Jigaxhtoonei (We are Working Together) preschool program, is targeting students age 3-5 who qualify as low-income for early education support in order to increase graduation and performance rates.