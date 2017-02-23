Downloadable audio.

Nutritionist Holly Marbán is hosting a 5-week culinary series, “Nourish: Using Food as Medicine for Optimum Health,” in cooperation with Sitka Kitch and Sitka Conservation Society. She was joined by Chandler O’Connell, SCS’s Sustainable Communities Catalyst.

The series is on Mondays, March 6th – April 3rd, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Sitka Kitch, located in the First Presbyterian Church at 505 Sawmill Creek Road. The cost of the full five-class series is $117.50, plus a fee for ingredients and supplies. Register here.