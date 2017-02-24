This week, Blatchley Middle School was a topsy turvy place. Instead of math class and P.E., students were playing water polo, sewing pillows, baking bread, and learning the finer points of movie makeup. It’s called “Discover Your Potential,” a biennial event where students take a break from regular classes for four days to learn something new from community volunteers. Some students took a radio journalism class at KCAW. They decided to put their newfound skills to the test and report on DYP, from the inside…

Special thanks to Connie McCarty and Kari Sagel.