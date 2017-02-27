Downloadable audio.

Michelle Putz is part of Bags for Change, a community group interested in reducing the use of disposable plastic bags in Sitka. Putz talks about the health problems associated with plastic bags and efforts by her group to provide reusable bags across town. The group has distributed collection boxes around town for citizens to donate clean, reusable bags. Those bags will then be distributed those needing them. The boxes are currently at City Hall, the Sitka Public Library, Sitka Community Hospital, Hames Center, Chamber of Commerce, Spenard Builder’s Supply, and various churches.

The Bags for Change group is meeting tonight, February 27th, at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s See House. For more information, call 747-2708.