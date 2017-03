Downloadable audio.

Sitka Counseling and Prevention Services, in partnership with St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, is offering mental health first aid training Saturday, Mar. 4 from 8-5PM at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Loyd Platson, Employee Development Coordinator at Sitka Counseling, says attendees will walk away with concrete tools to help them identify, understand, and respond appropriately to mental health conditions. To register for a training, call 747-3636.