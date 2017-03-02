Downloadable audio.

Fireweed Dance Theater is holding a performance this Friday, March 4th. Melinda McAdams directs Sitka Studio Dance and is joined by three Fireweed dancers.

From Sitka Studio of Dance’s website:

Fireweed Dance Guild is excited to present Fireweed Dance Theatre’s Gala Performance on Saturday, March 4th at 7pm at the Performing Arts Center. This is Sitka’s local concert dance company and will present pieces in a variety of dance styles. The show is family friendly and typically lasts for 1 hour and fifteen minutes with an intermission. Tickets are available at Old Harbor Books (2 weeks before the show), from company members, and at the door. For more information, call Melinda at 966-2557.