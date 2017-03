Downloadable audio.

Kayla Boettcher is the Sitka Summer Music Festival’s Director and is in to talk about Australian pianist Piers Lane. Lane will be performing an evening of Chopin, dinner and auctions at Sitka Summer Music Festival’s spring fundraiser tomorrow Saturday, March 4, at 6 p.m. in Harrigan Centennial Hall.

For more information on the Australian pianist, visit http://www.pierslane.com/