Sitka Assembly of God (214 Kimsham Street) is hosting a GriefShare Support Group from Mar. 6 through May 29 from 6-8pm.

The support group is for anyone who has lost a loved one. The group is led by Mae Dunshing, a counselor at Sitka Christian Counseling with over 21 years of counseling experience. The workshop is free with a $15 fee is for the workbook, but there are scholarships available.

Since the group will meet at mealtime, a snack or meal with a drink may be brought in.