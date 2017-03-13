Both the Sitka Wolves and the Lady Wolves basketball teams have earned trips to Anchorage next week to play in the state tournament.

The Wolves defeated Mt. Edgecumbe 64-55 to win their fourth straight 3A Region V (five) crown, during tournament play in Juneau on Saturday (3-11-17).

But Mt. Edgecumbe didn’t go down without a fight. The Braves took the second contest in the series 51-35, forcing the third game.

See the 3A Boys state tournament bracket.

The Sitka Lady Wolves took their title in just two games over Mt. Edgecumbe. The Sitka girls unseated the defending champions on Friday night, 68-47. Nevertheless, that makes 4 Region V titles in the last 6 years for the Sitka girls.

See the 3A Girls state tournament bracket.

Sitka and Mt. Edgecumbe are the only two schools in Region V in the 3A classification, since Craig and Petersburg dropped to 2A in 2012.

The Sitka boys will meet Monroe Catholic on Thursday, March 23, in the opening round of the state 3A tournament. The Sitka girls will play Valdez. Both games are in the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

Kake is the only other team from the KCAW listening area headed to Anchorage. The Thunderbirds girls basketball team meets Ninilchik in a playoff game 9 a.m. Wednesday March 15 in Anchorage, also in the Alaska Airlines Center. A win will earn the Thunderbirds a place in the tournament bracket.