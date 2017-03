Downloadable audio.

Ramshackle Cabaret and Artchange present: Cabinet of Curiosities! Directors Christian Litten Margie Heartbottom and castmember Erin Fulton talk about the two night display of earthly delights. Come for the comedy and burlesque. Tickets are $25 each and available at Old Harbor Books as well as at the door.

Doors open at 7:30 pm and show starts at 9:00 pm. Must be 21 or older to attend.