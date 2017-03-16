Downloadable audio.

The Original Grind to be held Saturday, Mar. 18 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. The theme is all Original Works. As always the philosophy of the Monthly Grind is affordable, non-political, and family entertainment. Jay Bradley, the show’s coordinator, will talk about what expect at the Original Grind.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Old Harbor Books. Cost is $5.00 for adults $1.00 for children or free with a plate of homemade desserts. For those bringing a dessert you must purchase a ticket in advance and will be reimbursed at the door. We encourage you to bring a cup to help reduce the trash.

Doors open at 6:30pm show starts at 7:00pm. For more info call Jeff at 747-4821.