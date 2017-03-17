Downloadable audio.

Former Sitka physician Michael Fenner has written a book about his life-changing adventure going up and over Denali.

According to his website, Fenner says he was so affected by his life-altering climb of McKinley that he began a new long and arduous adventure to put down on paper the details of his experiences. The result, after many years and many drafts, is Crossing Denali. He and his wife, Angie, and their four children live in Jacksonville, Illinois, where he practices in a busy general surgery group.

Fenner be giving a reading this evening at 6:30 pm at Old Harbor Books.