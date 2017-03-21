There’s good news for fans of Gold Medal Basketball who have to tend the home fires this week: Our sister station KTOO in Juneau is providing game-by-game updates of the tournament — complete with photographs — courtesy of sports writer Klas Stolpe.

In the B Bracket, for men under 31 years old, Hoonah and Haines remain undefeated after two rounds. Hoonah defeated Yakutat on Sunday 69-63, and then beat Kake 61-56 on Monday. Haines took out Wrangell and defending champion Hydaburg on their way to the semi-final, winning 82-52 over Wrangell, and 86-71 over Hydaburg.

Hoonah and Haines will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Juneau-Douglas High School gym to determine who will go on to the final of the double-elimination tournament.

The semi-final in the C Bracket, for men over 32 years old, will immediately follow at 9 p.m. Thursday. The game will Klukwan, and a high-scoring team from Metlakatla. Klukwan beat Kake and Filcom to earn a spot in the semi-final. Metlakatla beat Yakutat and Angoon. Like the B Bracket, the C Bracket is double-elimination, so no one is out until they lose twice.

In the Master’s Bracket, Angoon beat Sitka to make it to the semi-final. Angoon will meet Hoonah Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. Hoonah defeated Kake to win a semi-final berth.

The first games in the Women’s Bracket were played today (Tuesday 3-21-17). Find up-to-the-minute scores and pictures from the Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau here.