Downloadable audio.

Rachel Klein and Jan Straley from the Sitka Sound Science Center will be in to talk about the Food Web cruise on Saturday, Mar. 25. The breakfast cruise will last three hours and kick off Whalefest.

More information from Sitka WhaleFest:

From the spawning herring to the feeding whales, you will enjoy an exciting and up-close experience with the incredible marine food web at this time of year.

Hear from marine mammal biologists, historians, researchers, and other experts while enjoying a fresh, European-style breakfast buffet, donated by local businesses and friends of the Sitka Sound Science Center. This event is an annual fundraiser for Sitka WhaleFest, a unique science festival held each fall to celebrate the rich marine environment around us.

Clark will also talk about the SSSC’s summer family camp, Plates on the Move.