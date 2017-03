Downloadable audio.

Sitka Community Theater presents Sense and Sensibility– a modern take on the classic romantic comedy by Jane Austen.

The show opens this Friday, 7 PM Mar. 24 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Producer Shannon Haugland talks about the show and is joined by actress Bailey Craig. Tickets are $10 or $8 for students and seniors.

The show times:

Mar. 24 and 25 at 7 p.m.

Mar. 26 at 5 p.m.