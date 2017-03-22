The Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery opened at 1 p.m. today in Krestof Sound and lasted for 15 minutes.

The brief opener was to north of Sunday’s. ADF&G drew the southern boundary at Rob Point and the northern boundary between Partof Point and Olga Point.

Eric Coonradt, Fisheries Biologist with ADF&G, says the harvest may be been anywhere between 3,000 and 6,000 tons. He won’t know until processors report on the landings, but estimates the figure to be 4,500 tons. It’s possible the fleet is nearly halfway towards its 14,600 ton quota.

This is the second opening of the 2017 season. The first opening on Sunday garnered 3,500 tons of the roe-rich fish, sold to Japanese markets.

ADF&G saw no spawn activity during aerial surveys today. The majority of whales, sea lions, and other predators were spotted around Kruzof Island, Magoun Island, and in Krestof Sound.