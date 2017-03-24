State funding for domestic violence services was cut by more than $1 million in 2016. That’s meant less money for victim services, prevention efforts, and campaigns to raise awareness. One campaign, created during Gov. Sean Parnell’s administration, has survived, though, largely through community support. From Anchorage to Cordova, marches took place around the state this week as part of the Choose Respect initiative.

Sitkans Against Family Violence organized a march in Sitka, which started in Totem Park and ended at Crescent Harbor.

Downloadable audio.

Slideshow of the Choose Respect march