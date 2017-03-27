The Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery opened on Saturday (03-25-17) in parts of Hayward Strait and Krestoff Sound. Between 12 and 3:20 p.m., the fleet caught 5,200 tons. That brings the cumulative harvest for the season to just over 13,543 tons.

Saturday’s haul was 995 tons shy of meeting the annual guideline harvest level (GHL), which the Alaska Department of Fish & Game determined is too low to allow for another competitive opening. Permit holders are working on a plan to harvest to remaining herring in a controlled fishery.

While the 48-member fleet stood down on Sunday, ADF&G spotted the first significant spawn. Roughly half a mile of active spawn was observed south of Fred’s Creek and west of Kresta Point. ADF&G will continue to measure the size of the spawn, while Sitka-based processors ready the herring for buyers.

Herring were also observed in the Siganaka Islands and Magoun Islands, while herring predator activity was concentrated in the same region as this year’s fishery – northern Sitka Sound from Inner Point to Hayward Strait, Krestof Sound, and Eastern and Promisla Bays.