Museum Walk kicks off 150th Anniversary Commemoration
The Sesquicentennial Museum Walk is the kickoff event of the 150th Anniversary Commemoration, happening this Friday. Jeff Budd, Jenya Anichenko, and Caitlin Rogers talk about that event and other upcoming events in commemoration of the sesquicentennial.