Heleena van Veen is a health educator at SEARHC. Healthy Lifestyles sessions will happen Tuesdays from 12-1 p.m., from April 4 – May 26. The first four sessions are about healthy eating and the final four are about increasing physical activity.

All sessions are free and open to the public in building 223 on the SEARHC campus.

For questions, contact Heleena van Veen at 966-8914.