Sitka National Historical Park, SAFV, and Alaska Geographic are sponsoring a youth kayaking trip in Glacier Bay National Park (June 2-9). This trip is being offered to high school aged youth at no expense to the participants. Julia Smith and Ryan Carpenter discuss the agency partnership that make the trip possible. Applications are due April 7 and are available in school counseling offices (in Sitka, Kake, Angoon, and Gustavus), at the Sitka National Historical Park Visitor Center, and online.

Downloadable audio.